Cracking the Code: UP's SIT Investigates Codeine Cough Syrup Trade

The Uttar Pradesh government has constituted a special investigation team (SIT) to probe the rampant illegal sale and trafficking of codeine-based cough syrups as per a recent official statement.

This move follows a spate of FIRs lodged across multiple districts. The SIT, led by Inspector General of Police (Law and Order) L R Kumar, aims to tackle the organized gangs involved in this illicit trade.

The team's primary focus will be investigating financial transactions, interstate links, and potentially extraditing suspects who have fled abroad. They have been mandated to deliver a comprehensive report within a month to the state government.

(With inputs from agencies.)