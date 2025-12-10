Trinamool Congress Demands Transparency on Central Funds for Bengal
Trinamool Congress MPs protested in Parliament, demanding a white paper on funds allocated to West Bengal under MGNREGS and PMAY. They claim the Modi government has withheld funds and falsely maligned Bengal. The party seeks transparency and immediate release of Rs 2 lakh crore owed, including MGNREGA dues.
In a bold demonstration, Trinamool Congress MPs staged a protest in the Parliament complex on Wednesday, calling for the government to issue a white paper on the financial allocations made to West Bengal under the MGNREGS and PMAY schemes. The MPs wielded blank placards as symbols of the alleged silence on the issue.
The protest was further fueled by the party's criticism of the Modi administration's handling of state funds. Sushmita Dev, a Rajya Sabha MP, highlighted Trinamool's national secretary Abhishek Banerjee's challenge to the central government, demanding an open debate and transparency regarding the allocations to Bengal.
Amid their repeated protests during the Winter Session of Parliament, Trinamool Congress claims the Center owes West Bengal Rs 2 lakh crore, including significant dues under MGNREGS. However, official figures from the Ministry of Rural Development report a lower pending liability. The standoff continues as Trinamool asserts the BJP government unjustly smears Bengal for electoral gains.
(With inputs from agencies.)
