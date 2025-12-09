Tragic Discovery: Missing Bengaluru Student Found Dead

A 19-year-old woman from Bengaluru, who was reported missing last week, has been found dead near her home in Malayattoor, police announced on Tuesday.

The student, identified as Chithrapriya, disappeared on Saturday evening. Her body was discovered in an abandoned field approximately a kilometre from her house.

Following a complaint from her parents, police filed an FIR at Kalady police station, launching an investigation to locate her. Authorities are currently determining if the death resulted from suicide or murder, with a post-mortem to clarify the cause.

(With inputs from agencies.)