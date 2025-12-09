Left Menu

Tragic Discovery: Missing Bengaluru Student Found Dead

19-year-old Bengaluru student Chithrapriya was found dead near her home a week after going missing. Her body was located in a field about one kilometre from her residence in Malayattoor. The cause of her death remains uncertain pending autopsy results, as police investigate whether it was suicide or murder.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 09-12-2025 21:48 IST | Created: 09-12-2025 21:48 IST
Tragic Discovery: Missing Bengaluru Student Found Dead
  • Country:
  • India

A 19-year-old woman from Bengaluru, who was reported missing last week, has been found dead near her home in Malayattoor, police announced on Tuesday.

The student, identified as Chithrapriya, disappeared on Saturday evening. Her body was discovered in an abandoned field approximately a kilometre from her house.

Following a complaint from her parents, police filed an FIR at Kalady police station, launching an investigation to locate her. Authorities are currently determining if the death resulted from suicide or murder, with a post-mortem to clarify the cause.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japanese Investors Flock to Foreign Bonds Amid Market Volatility

Japanese Investors Flock to Foreign Bonds Amid Market Volatility

 Global
2
Govt Unveils Major Planning Overhaul to Boost Growth, Jobs and Cut $13B in Costs

Govt Unveils Major Planning Overhaul to Boost Growth, Jobs and Cut $13B in C...

 New Zealand
3
Court Unseals Ghislaine Maxwell Grand Jury Documents

Court Unseals Ghislaine Maxwell Grand Jury Documents

 United States
4
Conspiracy Uncovered: The Battle for Karnataka's Forest Land

Conspiracy Uncovered: The Battle for Karnataka's Forest Land

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-fintech adoption enhances profitability, ESG disclosure and shock resistance

Human-integrated AI development is faster and safer than full automation

Generative AI driving major shifts in teaching, research and governance worldwide

Generative AI proven to strengthen student reasoning skills, especially problem-solving

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025