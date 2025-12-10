Controversy Over Union Minister's Dual Voting in Kerala

CPI leader V S Sunil Kumar has raised queries with the Election Commission regarding Union Minister Suresh Gopi's voting actions in the local body elections in Thiruvananthapuram.

In a Facebook post, Sunil Kumar pointed out inconsistencies, noting that Gopi voted in Nettissery, Thrissur during the Lok Sabha elections, where he claimed permanent residency.

This has led to demands for a response from the Election Commission and the minister, amid Sunil Kumar's previous electoral defeat by a 75,000 vote margin in Thrissur.

