Controversy Over Union Minister's Dual Voting in Kerala

CPI leader V S Sunil Kumar questions how Union Minister Suresh Gopi voted in local body elections in Thiruvananthapuram, despite previously voting from Thrissur in the Lok Sabha elections. Kumar demands answers from the Election Commission, highlighting his loss to Gopi in the 2024 elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 10-12-2025 14:52 IST | Created: 10-12-2025 14:52 IST
CPI leader V S Sunil Kumar has raised queries with the Election Commission regarding Union Minister Suresh Gopi's voting actions in the local body elections in Thiruvananthapuram.

In a Facebook post, Sunil Kumar pointed out inconsistencies, noting that Gopi voted in Nettissery, Thrissur during the Lok Sabha elections, where he claimed permanent residency.

This has led to demands for a response from the Election Commission and the minister, amid Sunil Kumar's previous electoral defeat by a 75,000 vote margin in Thrissur.

(With inputs from agencies.)

