Controversy Over Union Minister's Dual Voting in Kerala
Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 10-12-2025 14:52 IST | Created: 10-12-2025 14:52 IST
CPI leader V S Sunil Kumar has raised queries with the Election Commission regarding Union Minister Suresh Gopi's voting actions in the local body elections in Thiruvananthapuram.
In a Facebook post, Sunil Kumar pointed out inconsistencies, noting that Gopi voted in Nettissery, Thrissur during the Lok Sabha elections, where he claimed permanent residency.
This has led to demands for a response from the Election Commission and the minister, amid Sunil Kumar's previous electoral defeat by a 75,000 vote margin in Thrissur.
