Gaza Ceasefire Talks: A Fragile Struggle for Peace

Hamas is hesitant to advance the Gaza ceasefire unless Israel eases restrictions, while Israel urges Hamas to return the remains of a hostage. The situation remains tense as more aid is needed in Gaza and international discussions continue to shape the territory's future.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jerusalem | Updated: 09-12-2025 18:42 IST | Created: 09-12-2025 18:42 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Israel

On Tuesday, a leader of Hamas cautioned against advancing the Gaza ceasefire agreement's next phase, insisting on increased pressure on Israel to open a crucial border crossing, halt lethal strikes, and permit more humanitarian aid into the Palestinian region.

This statement emerged alongside Israel's readiness to proceed with the ceasefire's more intricate stages, as Israel insists on the return of the final Israeli hostage's remains from Gaza.

As the humanitarian situation in Gaza worsens, international bodies call for more assistance, while regional leaders from Qatar and Turkey urge Hamas to maintain the fragile peace amid ongoing tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

