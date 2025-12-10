Assam's Legacy: The Unyielding Spirit of Patriotism

Union Home Minister Amit Shah commemorated the enduring patriotism displayed during the historic Assam Movement, a significant episode in the state's history. He praised the resilience and sacrifices of the people, recognizing the legacy that steered Assam's sociopolitical landscape.

In a message shared publicly, Shah emphasized the crucial role of the movement, which spanned from 1979 to 1985, in shaping Assam's identity. The campaign led by the All Assam Student Union (AASU) and the All Assam Gana Sangram Parishad (AAGSP) prevailed against illegal migration, setting a unique precedent in India's democratic ethos.

Amit Shah also highlighted the present government's efforts, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in addressing Assam's aspirations, ensuring the realization of peace and growth for the state while respecting its historical journey.

(With inputs from agencies.)