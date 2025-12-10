Air India's Compliance Turbulence: An Inside Report
An internal investigation by Air India revealed systemic failures after an Airbus A320 flew commercial flights without an airworthiness permit. The airline admitted lapses in protocol and communication, as well as missed opportunities for intervention. Stricter compliance measures are now being implemented.
An Air India investigation has unearthed 'systemic failures' after an Airbus A320 conducted eight commercial flights without the mandatory airworthiness permit. According to the company document, the incident has prompted acknowledgments of compliance shortcomings from the airline, signaling the need for better adherence to safety regulations.
In a report reviewed by Reuters, it was revealed that engineers and pilots failed to check the aircraft's documentation, resulting in missed opportunities for timely intervention. The incident underscores the urgency for improved process discipline and compliance culture, noted the internal report dated December 6.
The airline, owned by India's Tata Group and Singapore Airlines, emphasized its commitment to rectifying these issues by strengthening its compliance systems. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has grounded the aircraft and called for an additional investigation into the incident.
