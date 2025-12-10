Debating History: Vande Mataram and Political Accusations

The political arena heated up on Wednesday as the Opposition accused BJP leaders of distorting history regarding the iconic song Vande Mataram. Congress leader Jairam Ramesh claimed the debate was an attempt to tarnish the image of India's first Prime Minister, Jawaharlal Nehru.

Ramesh, addressing the Rajya Sabha, asserted that BJP members were insulting freedom fighters and legendary poet Rabindranath Tagore. He shared exchanges between leaders, highlighting a historical context that included Subhas Chandra Bose, Rajendra Prasad, and Nehru themselves.

The debate also saw CPI MP P Sandosh Kumar demanding discussions on contributions of Nehru, Gandhi, and Ambedkar, emphasizing the controversy had roots in BJP's narrative. Meanwhile, Biju Janata Dal MP Debashish Samantaray questioned the necessity of reopening historical debates that have no bearing on the current acceptance of India's national symbols.