Debating History: Vande Mataram and Political Accusations

The Opposition has accused BJP leaders of distorting history in a debate on Vande Mataram, aiming to malign Jawaharlal Nehru. Congress leader Jairam Ramesh criticized the BJP for insulting freedom fighters and Rabindranath Tagore. The debate emphasized historical figures' involvement with the national song and raised concerns about political divisions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-12-2025 16:32 IST | Created: 10-12-2025 16:32 IST
The political arena heated up on Wednesday as the Opposition accused BJP leaders of distorting history regarding the iconic song Vande Mataram. Congress leader Jairam Ramesh claimed the debate was an attempt to tarnish the image of India's first Prime Minister, Jawaharlal Nehru.

Ramesh, addressing the Rajya Sabha, asserted that BJP members were insulting freedom fighters and legendary poet Rabindranath Tagore. He shared exchanges between leaders, highlighting a historical context that included Subhas Chandra Bose, Rajendra Prasad, and Nehru themselves.

The debate also saw CPI MP P Sandosh Kumar demanding discussions on contributions of Nehru, Gandhi, and Ambedkar, emphasizing the controversy had roots in BJP's narrative. Meanwhile, Biju Janata Dal MP Debashish Samantaray questioned the necessity of reopening historical debates that have no bearing on the current acceptance of India's national symbols.

