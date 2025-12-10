Left Menu

Trump Eases AI Chip Export to China: ByteDance and Alibaba Eager to Secure Nvidia H200

ByteDance and Alibaba are seeking to buy Nvidia's H200 AI chip, after President Trump allowed its export to China. Despite keen interest, concerns remain over supply and regulatory approval from Beijing. China's recent restrictions on AI chip purchases pose challenges as Chinese companies await clarification.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-12-2025 17:59 IST | Created: 10-12-2025 17:59 IST
Trump Eases AI Chip Export to China: ByteDance and Alibaba Eager to Secure Nvidia H200

ByteDance and Alibaba are reportedly in talks with Nvidia to purchase the powerful H200 AI chip following U.S. President Donald Trump's recent export approval to China, Reuters sources have confirmed. The companies are eager to place significant orders pending Beijing's go-ahead, amid ongoing reservations about supply and regulatory clarity.

Before Trump's announcement, Nvidia's H200 chip, which boasts nearly six times the power of the previously legal H20, faced export restrictions, with only less advanced AI chips eligible for shipment to China. However, Chinese regulatory doubts persist, following recent barring of government-funded institutions from purchasing Nvidia products.

The H200 chip's unmatched training capabilities make it a sought-after commodity for Chinese tech giants like Alibaba and ByteDance. Despite Trump's policy shift, Chinese authorities may still scrutinize AI chip import requests as Beijing weighs the implications on its domestic industry. Meanwhile, anticipation grows over the potential increase in low-key chip acquisitions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Licences of tourist establishments in Goa not having fire safety compliance will be cancelled: CM Sawant.

Licences of tourist establishments in Goa not having fire safety compliance ...

 India
2
Rising Tensions: U.S. Criticizes China Over Radar Targeting of Japanese Aircraft

Rising Tensions: U.S. Criticizes China Over Radar Targeting of Japanese Airc...

 Global
3
MGM Slam: Tennis Titans Clash in Vegas for Million-Dollar Prize

MGM Slam: Tennis Titans Clash in Vegas for Million-Dollar Prize

 Global
4
When you win elections, EC is great; when you lose, EC is incompetent, such double standards will not work: Amit Shah in Lok Sabha.

When you win elections, EC is great; when you lose, EC is incompetent, such ...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Reinventing Health Supply Chains for Climate Resilience and Emission Reduction

From Coal to Clean Jobs: How Nations Support Workers in the Shift to Sustainability

Psychosis in the Machine: RAND Study Probes AI’s Cognitive Dangers and Strategic Risks

Libya 2025: Turning Oil Wealth into Sustainable Growth Amid Deep Governance Strains

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025