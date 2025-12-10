Amit Shah Defends SIR Against Opposition's Claims

In a fiery debate in the Lok Sabha, Home Minister Amit Shah accused the opposition of disseminating falsehoods regarding the Special Intensive Revision (SIR). Shah staunchly defended the electoral initiative, arguing it safeguards democracy by ensuring that electoral rolls are accurate and updated.

Shah reminded the House of SIR's historical precedents, tracing its roots back to 1952 and highlighting its unchallenged presence across various administrations, from that of Jawaharlal Nehru to Manmohan Singh. He stated that no political party has historically opposed this vital process.

Addressing concerns, Shah emphasized the significance of the SIR in cleansing electoral rolls by removing deceased individuals and foreign nationals while adding those newly eligible. He assured that discussions on election reforms were welcomed, but criticized the opposition's misleading narratives about the SIR over previous months.

