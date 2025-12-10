Left Menu

Europe Stands United Amid Trump's Criticism

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer rebuffed former U.S. President Donald Trump's critique of European political leaders as 'weak' by affirming Europe's strength and unity, particularly in support of Ukraine.

Updated: 10-12-2025 17:53 IST | Created: 10-12-2025 17:53 IST
Europe Stands United Amid Trump's Criticism
  • United Kingdom

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has dismissed comments from former U.S. President Donald Trump regarding the state of Europe. Trump recently described Europe as 'decaying' and its political leaders as 'weak' in an interview with Politico.

Speaking on Wednesday, Starmer countered Trump's assessment, stating that Europe remains strong and united. His comments particularly highlighted the continent's solidarity behind Ukraine amid ongoing geopolitical tensions.

Starmer's remarks serve as a testament to the resilience and unity of European nations as they navigate complex international challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

