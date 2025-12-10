Left Menu

Rahul Gandhi Challenges Amit Shah to Election Debate

In a fiery exchange in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi challenges Home Minister Amit Shah to debate his allegations of 'vote chori' involving the BJP and Election Commission. Gandhi questioned the immunity provided to election commissioners, while Shah refused to adjust his arguments to Gandhi’s demands.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-12-2025 17:56 IST | Created: 10-12-2025 17:56 IST
Rahul Gandhi
  • Country:
  • India

Rahul Gandhi, Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, on Wednesday openly challenged Home Minister Amit Shah to a debate concerning three of his press conferences where Gandhi accused the BJP of 'vote chori' in collaboration with the Election Commission.

The Lok Sabha became the stage for spirited exchanges, with Shah and Gandhi trading sharp remarks. While Shah criticized the Congress and discussed election reforms, Gandhi countered with a direct challenge aimed at Shah to address his accusations head-on.

Gandhi insisted on an explanation for the unprecedented decision to provide full immunity to election commissioners, demanding a thorough debate on the matter. Shah, however, stood his ground, declining to tailor his speech to suit Gandhi's requirements, sparking further heated dialogue between the government and opposition factions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

