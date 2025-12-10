Left Menu

Defying Borders: Maria Corina Machado's Fight for Freedom

Nobel Peace Prize laureate Maria Corina Machado emphasizes the need for democracies to fight for freedom. Despite a travel ban and political challenges, her award symbolizes the struggle against authoritarianism in Venezuela. Machado's experiences highlight the global importance of resilient democratic institutions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-12-2025 17:53 IST | Created: 10-12-2025 17:53 IST
Defying Borders: Maria Corina Machado's Fight for Freedom
Maria Corina Machado

Maria Corina Machado, a Nobel Peace Prize laureate, underscores the essential fight for freedom in democracies worldwide. Her award ceremony in Oslo was marked by her absence due to travel restrictions, but her message was clear and powerful, emphasizing the global significance of democratic resilience.

The Venezuelan opposition leader was proclaimed the Nobel laureate, reflecting on her country's struggle against authoritarianism. Unable to attend in person, her words through her daughter reverberated with a call to action for global democracy advocates. Machado's story is a testament to enduring spirit and the critical need for freedom.

Machado, who was once barred from presidential candidacy, highlights Venezuela's fragile democratic institutions. She credits her prize to democracies like the United States, reinforcing her stance against Venezuelan President Maduro's regime, underlining the international dimensions of her fight for freedom.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Licences of tourist establishments in Goa not having fire safety compliance will be cancelled: CM Sawant.

Licences of tourist establishments in Goa not having fire safety compliance ...

 India
2
Rising Tensions: U.S. Criticizes China Over Radar Targeting of Japanese Aircraft

Rising Tensions: U.S. Criticizes China Over Radar Targeting of Japanese Airc...

 Global
3
MGM Slam: Tennis Titans Clash in Vegas for Million-Dollar Prize

MGM Slam: Tennis Titans Clash in Vegas for Million-Dollar Prize

 Global
4
When you win elections, EC is great; when you lose, EC is incompetent, such double standards will not work: Amit Shah in Lok Sabha.

When you win elections, EC is great; when you lose, EC is incompetent, such ...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Reinventing Health Supply Chains for Climate Resilience and Emission Reduction

From Coal to Clean Jobs: How Nations Support Workers in the Shift to Sustainability

Psychosis in the Machine: RAND Study Probes AI’s Cognitive Dangers and Strategic Risks

Libya 2025: Turning Oil Wealth into Sustainable Growth Amid Deep Governance Strains

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025