DMK's Ground-Level Push: 'Victory Polling Booth' Campaign Launched by M K Stalin

Chief Minister M K Stalin launched the second phase of the DMK's campaign aimed at strengthening the party's grassroots before the 2026 Assembly elections. The campaign, covering over 68,463 polling stations, includes strategies like door-to-door canvassing and street meetings, focusing on achieving booth-specific victories over the BJP.

Updated: 10-12-2025 21:48 IST | Created: 10-12-2025 21:48 IST
Chief Minister M K Stalin engaged in a pivotal meeting with DMK party members on Wednesday, signaling the commencement of a strategic initiative intended to galvanize grassroots support in preparation for the 2026 Assembly elections. Aiming for a victory surpassing that of 2021, the campaign seeks to fortify connections at local levels across Tamil Nadu.

Amidst the meeting, Stalin emphasized Tamil Nadu's resilience against the 'arrogant Delhi,' obliquely critiquing the BJP. He assured that DMK's 'black and red troops' at each polling station would deliver a 'fitting lesson' to BJP opponents. The second phase, titled 'Tamil Nadu Thalai Kuniyadu, En Vakkuchavadi, Vettri Vakkuchavadi,' will span from Dec 10 to Jan 10.

This phase will mobilize party officials from town offices to panchayat unions across more than 68,463 polling stations, aiming for targeted victories. DMK's booth committee members will drive grassroots activities, including local strategy sessions, street-corner gatherings, and rigorous voter roll checks, ensuring a robust election performance in 2026.

