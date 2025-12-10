Sukhbir Singh Badal Accuses Patiala Police: Allegations of Election Interference

Sukhbir Singh Badal, president of the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), has leveled serious allegations against Patiala SSP Varun Sharma, accusing him of obstructing opposition candidates from filing nominations for the upcoming zila parishad and panchayat samiti polls scheduled on December 14.

Badal alleged that an audio clip, circulated on social media, proves Sharma directed the police to prevent candidates from reaching nomination centers, acting on behalf of the ruling Aam Aadmi Party. Following these controversies, Sharma has taken leave, with additional responsibilities handed to the Sangrur SSP temporarily.

Highlighting past developments under SAD leadership, Badal urged voters to support his party for the next elections, and warned police officers against partisan actions, implying legal repercussions. The SAD leader also opined on previous Congress governance, contrasting it with SAD's infrastructural achievements.

