President Volodymyr Zelenskiy announced on Wednesday that he has engaged in significant discussions regarding Ukraine's reconstruction plans with a delegation of senior U.S. officials. This notable gathering included U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, alongside other influential figures.

Accompanying Zelenskiy in these critical conversations, Ukrainian Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko and other officials zeroed in on forming a vital 'economic document.' From the U.S. side, President Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner and Blackrock CEO Larry Fink participated in the discussions.

Zelenskiy highlighted that the economic document's principles are clear, emphasizing full alignment between Ukraine and its American counterparts, showcasing a united front for Ukraine's future economic recovery.

