Ukraine's Reconstruction Plans: A Collaborative Effort with U.S. Leaders

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy engaged in discussions about Ukraine's reconstruction plans with U.S. officials, including Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, Jared Kushner, and Blackrock CEO Larry Fink. Accompanied by Ukrainian Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko, the talks focused on forming a shared economic document, underscoring alignment between Ukrainian and American leaders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-12-2025 00:48 IST | Created: 11-12-2025 00:48 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy announced on Wednesday that he has engaged in significant discussions regarding Ukraine's reconstruction plans with a delegation of senior U.S. officials. This notable gathering included U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, alongside other influential figures.

Accompanying Zelenskiy in these critical conversations, Ukrainian Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko and other officials zeroed in on forming a vital 'economic document.' From the U.S. side, President Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner and Blackrock CEO Larry Fink participated in the discussions.

Zelenskiy highlighted that the economic document's principles are clear, emphasizing full alignment between Ukraine and its American counterparts, showcasing a united front for Ukraine's future economic recovery.

(With inputs from agencies.)

