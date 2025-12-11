Franco-German Fighter Jet Project Faces Turbulence Over Dassault Dispute

The Franco-German fighter jet initiative is facing significant strain following protests from Germany's IG Metall union against the involvement of France's Dassault Aviation. The heated dispute threatens to escalate, casting shadows over the Future Combat Air System (FCAS) project just ahead of key ministerial discussions.

In a communique seen by Reuters, IG Metall's deputy chief Juergen Kerner signaled the union's willingness to cooperate with French partners, excluding Dassault, citing violations of European cooperation ethos. The letter to Germany's Defense and Finance Ministers lays bare the union's frustrations over Dassault's dominating approach.

The unfolding drama is causing unease in both political and industrial circles. While Dassault remains silent on the matter, Airbus and other stakeholders in the FCAS express cautious optimism. As top-level meetings approach, decisive actions on this €100 billion project are deemed urgent to preserve European defense collaboration.

(With inputs from agencies.)