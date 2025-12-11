Trump Unveils 'Gold Card' for Million-Dollar Immigrants

In a move set to reshape immigration pathways, President Donald Trump revealed the launch of a 'gold card' program on Wednesday, during an event at the White House. The initiative offers a pathway to US citizenship for foreign individuals and corporations willing to invest millions in the US economy.

The program, which President Trump claims to be a superior alternative to the EB-5 visa, is designed to attract and retain top-tier talent while generating substantial revenue for the government. Applicants can secure permanent residency for USD 1 million individually or USD 2 million per employee for companies, with all proceeds funneled to the Treasury Department.

Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick emphasized rigorous vetting processes for applicants and highlighted Trump's aim for these visas to bring the 'best people' to America, addressing past criticisms from his political base. The program's potential to attract elite university graduates globally was lauded, as the US aims to compete with similar investor visa schemes worldwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)