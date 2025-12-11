Left Menu

House Greenlights Record $901 Billion Defense Bill

The U.S. House passed the NDAA, authorizing $901 billion in military spending. It includes $400 million yearly assistance to Ukraine and improvements for U.S. troops, though it lacks fertility treatment coverages opposed by Speaker Mike Johnson. The Senate is expected to pass it next week.

Updated: 11-12-2025 04:35 IST | Created: 11-12-2025 04:35 IST
The U.S. House of Representatives has approved the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), marking a landmark moment with a record $901 billion defense spending authorization. Passing by a vote of 312-112, the bill now heads to the U.S. Senate, set for anticipated approval next week.

Notably, the bill surpasses President Donald Trump's earlier request by $8 billion and allocates $400 million annually to support Ukraine. It takes significant steps to improve troop conditions, including a 4% pay raise, although it omits fertility treatment coverages, opposed by Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson.

This NDAA serves as a compromise between previous versions, highlighting bipartisan support despite controversies over individual provisions. Expected to be signed into law by Trump, the bill emphasizes defense commitments while overcoming internal House debates.

(With inputs from agencies.)

