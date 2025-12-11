House Greenlights Record $901 Billion Defense Bill

The U.S. House of Representatives has approved the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), marking a landmark moment with a record $901 billion defense spending authorization. Passing by a vote of 312-112, the bill now heads to the U.S. Senate, set for anticipated approval next week.

Notably, the bill surpasses President Donald Trump's earlier request by $8 billion and allocates $400 million annually to support Ukraine. It takes significant steps to improve troop conditions, including a 4% pay raise, although it omits fertility treatment coverages, opposed by Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson.

This NDAA serves as a compromise between previous versions, highlighting bipartisan support despite controversies over individual provisions. Expected to be signed into law by Trump, the bill emphasizes defense commitments while overcoming internal House debates.

