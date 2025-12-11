Left Menu

Yodelling on the Brink of UNESCO Recognition: A Cultural Embrace

Switzerland's traditional alpine yodelling might soon join UNESCO's cultural heritage list. A decision on the nomination, aimed at preserving folklore, is due by Sunday. Meanwhile, global political upheavals persist, from the U.S. dropping a bribery case to geopolitical conflicts in Asia and deliberations over Ukraine's post-war reconstruction.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-12-2025 05:25 IST | Created: 11-12-2025 05:25 IST
Switzerland's centuries-old tradition of alpine yodelling is on the brink of international recognition as a cultural treasure, potentially joining UNESCO's intangible cultural heritage list. The decision, scheduled for this Sunday, highlights the global effort to promote and protect diverse oral and artistic traditions.

In the legal arena, U.S. prosecutors have filed to drop charges in a high-profile soccer bribery case against a former Fox executive, Hernan Lopez. The move marks a significant development in the ongoing investigation targeting corruption within international soccer, with the U.S. Attorney's office declaring it in the interest of justice.

Amidst international conflicts, U.S. President Donald Trump is attempting to mediate the escalating tensions between Thailand and Cambodia, as artillery exchanges continue along their border. Additionally, President Trump has been involved in discussions with European leaders regarding a peace settlement for Ukraine, while Ukraine's president focuses on the country's post-war reconstruction.

(With inputs from agencies.)

