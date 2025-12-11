Uttarakhand Cabinet Revisions: Major Overhauls in Compensation, Ordinances, and Development Plans

In a pivotal meeting chaired by Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Wednesday, the state cabinet made several crucial decisions impacting infrastructure development and governance. The Cabinet ratified proposals to align with the Ministry of Power's guidelines for resolving Right of Way (RoW) issues related to transmission line constructions. Notably, Power Transmission Corporation of Uttarakhand Limited (PITCUL) will now offer equitable compensation to landowners affected by inter-state transmission lines of 66 kV and higher, ensuring timely project execution and dispute resolution.

The compensation framework has been revamped; transmission towers directly affecting land and areas within a meter radius will see compensation double the circle rate. For agricultural fields beneath transmission lines, compensations align with the circle rate, set at 30% for rural, 45% for semi-urban, and 60% for urban zones. The Cabinet also set up a committee under the District Magistrate to finalize compensation in cases of significant rate disparities, ensuring landowners' representation.

In parallel, the Cabinet has approved the Uttarakhand Jan Vishwas (Amendment of Provisions) Ordinance, 2025. This ordinance pivots from criminalizing minor offences to instituting monetary penalties, smoothing over smaller technical failings with civil penalties, and retiring outdated legal clauses. Penalties have been revised to sustain proportionality and will increase every three years. Additionally, modifications to promote green building standards were sanctioned, along with the rationalization of state building bylaws to bolster tourism and urban planning effectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)