Left Menu

Uttarakhand Cabinet Revisions: Major Overhauls in Compensation, Ordinances, and Development Plans

The Uttarakhand Cabinet meeting, led by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, introduced key decisions on transmission line compensations, decriminalizing minor offences, and urban development. Notably, penalties for minor violations will shift from imprisonment to fines. Significant amendments in building bylaws and faculty hiring at Uttarakhand Technical University were also approved.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-12-2025 10:19 IST | Created: 11-12-2025 10:19 IST
Uttarakhand Cabinet Revisions: Major Overhauls in Compensation, Ordinances, and Development Plans
CM Pushkar Singh Dhami (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a pivotal meeting chaired by Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Wednesday, the state cabinet made several crucial decisions impacting infrastructure development and governance. The Cabinet ratified proposals to align with the Ministry of Power's guidelines for resolving Right of Way (RoW) issues related to transmission line constructions. Notably, Power Transmission Corporation of Uttarakhand Limited (PITCUL) will now offer equitable compensation to landowners affected by inter-state transmission lines of 66 kV and higher, ensuring timely project execution and dispute resolution.

The compensation framework has been revamped; transmission towers directly affecting land and areas within a meter radius will see compensation double the circle rate. For agricultural fields beneath transmission lines, compensations align with the circle rate, set at 30% for rural, 45% for semi-urban, and 60% for urban zones. The Cabinet also set up a committee under the District Magistrate to finalize compensation in cases of significant rate disparities, ensuring landowners' representation.

In parallel, the Cabinet has approved the Uttarakhand Jan Vishwas (Amendment of Provisions) Ordinance, 2025. This ordinance pivots from criminalizing minor offences to instituting monetary penalties, smoothing over smaller technical failings with civil penalties, and retiring outdated legal clauses. Penalties have been revised to sustain proportionality and will increase every three years. Additionally, modifications to promote green building standards were sanctioned, along with the rationalization of state building bylaws to bolster tourism and urban planning effectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India's Pragmatic Approach: Re-engaging with Afghanistan

India's Pragmatic Approach: Re-engaging with Afghanistan

 Global
2
Patrick Willis Gears Up for the Super Bowl's Bay Area Comeback

Patrick Willis Gears Up for the Super Bowl's Bay Area Comeback

 Global
3
Licences of tourist establishments in Goa not having fire safety compliance will be cancelled: CM Sawant.

Licences of tourist establishments in Goa not having fire safety compliance ...

 India
4
Rising Tensions: U.S. Criticizes China Over Radar Targeting of Japanese Aircraft

Rising Tensions: U.S. Criticizes China Over Radar Targeting of Japanese Airc...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can help combat trillions in global money laundering losses

AI and big data boost crisis response efficiency, yet adoption remains uneven worldwide

AI models struggling to keep pace with exploding medical data volumes

Systemic barriers blocking technology adoption in primary sector

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025