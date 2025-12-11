Kangana Ranaut Launches Fiery Attack on Gandhi Family in Lok Sabha

In a provocative speech in the Lok Sabha, BJP MP Kangana Ranaut fiercely criticized the Congress, focusing her remarks on Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi, amid an already tense political climate. Ranaut accused the Congress of disseminating misinformation and questioned the integrity of the Gandhi family, referencing past controversies.

The actor-turned-politician extended an apology to a Brazilian woman whose image was allegedly misused by Rahul Gandhi in a voter registration controversy during Haryana's assembly elections. Ranaut emphasized, "Every woman is entitled to her dignity," highlighting the unwarranted repeated use of the woman's photographs despite her clarifications.

Ranaut robustly defended Prime Minister Narendra Modi, countering opposition criticisms by asserting his credibility and governance. She also challenged Priyanka Gandhi Vadra over past inconsistencies related to Sonia Gandhi's voting history, asserting the Gandhi family's disregard for India's legal framework and constitutional values.

