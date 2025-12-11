Left Menu

Kangana Ranaut Launches Fiery Attack on Gandhi Family in Lok Sabha

BJP MP Kangana Ranaut criticized the Congress while addressing the Lok Sabha, targeting Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi. She accused the Gandhi family of misinformation and questioned their integrity, extending an apology to a Brazilian woman involved in a misinformation episode. Ranaut defended the Prime Minister amidst allegations against the opposition.

BJP MP Kangana Ranaut (Photo/ screengrab from Sansad TV). Image Credit: ANI
In a provocative speech in the Lok Sabha, BJP MP Kangana Ranaut fiercely criticized the Congress, focusing her remarks on Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi, amid an already tense political climate. Ranaut accused the Congress of disseminating misinformation and questioned the integrity of the Gandhi family, referencing past controversies.

The actor-turned-politician extended an apology to a Brazilian woman whose image was allegedly misused by Rahul Gandhi in a voter registration controversy during Haryana's assembly elections. Ranaut emphasized, "Every woman is entitled to her dignity," highlighting the unwarranted repeated use of the woman's photographs despite her clarifications.

Ranaut robustly defended Prime Minister Narendra Modi, countering opposition criticisms by asserting his credibility and governance. She also challenged Priyanka Gandhi Vadra over past inconsistencies related to Sonia Gandhi's voting history, asserting the Gandhi family's disregard for India's legal framework and constitutional values.

