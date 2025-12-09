Left Menu

Andrej Babis Takes Office as Czech Prime Minister

Andrej Babis was appointed as the prime minister of the Czech Republic after his party's success in the recent elections. Prime Minister Narendra Modi of India extended his congratulations, expressing hope for strengthened bilateral relations. Babis leads a coalition government formed after winning a majority in the October elections.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi sent his congratulations to Andrej Babis on Tuesday, following Babis's appointment as the new prime minister of the Czech Republic.

In a post on X, Modi expressed his eagerness to collaborate with Babis in enhancing the partnership between India and Czechia. "Congratulations, Excellency Andrej Babis, on your appointment as Prime Minister of the Czech Republic. I look forward to working with you to further strengthen the cooperation and friendship between India and Czechia," Modi stated.

Babis was sworn in by President Petr Pavel, having been tasked with forming a new government after his party, ANO, emerged successful in the October 3-4 elections. The new administration will feature a majority coalition with the Freedom and Direct Democracy anti-migrant party and the right-wing Motorists for Themselves.

(With inputs from agencies.)

