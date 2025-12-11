Bangladesh's Pivotal 2026 Elections: A New Political Landscape
Bangladesh is set to hold general elections on February 12, 2026, following the ousting of Sheikh Hasina's government. The election will be pivotal, with the Bangladesh Nationalist Party and Jamaat-e-Islami emerging as frontrunners. A referendum on reform proposals will also take place simultaneously.
Bangladesh is preparing for a crucial general election on February 12, 2026, marking the first major vote since the end of Sheikh Hasina's Awami League government. The nation's political scene has transformed following significant student-led protests in 2024 that ousted Hasina.
Chief Election Commissioner AMM Nasir Uddin announced the voting details, including a simultaneous referendum on reform proposals spearheaded by the National Consensus Commission led by Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus. The elections have the backing of President Mohammed Shahabuddin, who promised full support for a fair polling process.
With the Awami League dismantled, the Bangladesh Nationalist Party and Jamaat-e-Islami have positioned themselves as leading contenders. The new political alliance, 'Gonotantrik Sangskar Jote,' has emerged, driven by the National Citizen Party and its partners, setting the stage for a transformative election period.
