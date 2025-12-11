Left Menu

Bangladesh's Pivotal 2026 Elections: A New Political Landscape

Bangladesh is set to hold general elections on February 12, 2026, following the ousting of Sheikh Hasina's government. The election will be pivotal, with the Bangladesh Nationalist Party and Jamaat-e-Islami emerging as frontrunners. A referendum on reform proposals will also take place simultaneously.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dhaka | Updated: 11-12-2025 18:49 IST | Created: 11-12-2025 18:49 IST
Bangladesh's Pivotal 2026 Elections: A New Political Landscape
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Bangladesh

Bangladesh is preparing for a crucial general election on February 12, 2026, marking the first major vote since the end of Sheikh Hasina's Awami League government. The nation's political scene has transformed following significant student-led protests in 2024 that ousted Hasina.

Chief Election Commissioner AMM Nasir Uddin announced the voting details, including a simultaneous referendum on reform proposals spearheaded by the National Consensus Commission led by Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus. The elections have the backing of President Mohammed Shahabuddin, who promised full support for a fair polling process.

With the Awami League dismantled, the Bangladesh Nationalist Party and Jamaat-e-Islami have positioned themselves as leading contenders. The new political alliance, 'Gonotantrik Sangskar Jote,' has emerged, driven by the National Citizen Party and its partners, setting the stage for a transformative election period.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pawan Kalyan Calls for Hindu Unity Against Targeted Attacks

Pawan Kalyan Calls for Hindu Unity Against Targeted Attacks

 India
2
EU's Bold Move: Freezing Russian Assets for Ukraine Aid

EU's Bold Move: Freezing Russian Assets for Ukraine Aid

 Russia
3
Mitch Hay's Stellar Debut Boosts New Zealand's Lead Over West Indies

Mitch Hay's Stellar Debut Boosts New Zealand's Lead Over West Indies

 United States
4
India's Pragmatic Approach: Re-engaging with Afghanistan

India's Pragmatic Approach: Re-engaging with Afghanistan

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can help combat trillions in global money laundering losses

AI and big data boost crisis response efficiency, yet adoption remains uneven worldwide

AI models struggling to keep pace with exploding medical data volumes

Systemic barriers blocking technology adoption in primary sector

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025