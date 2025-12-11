Tragic Highway Collision Sparks Conspiracy Allegations in West Bengal

A highway crash that killed a key witness's son and the driver is being labelled a 'planned murder' by the father, Bholanath Ghosh. The incident in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas has intensified political unrest, with accusations of foul play and demands for a deeper investigation.

Ghosh, accompanied by his lawyer, filed a police complaint naming eight individuals he believes are involved in orchestrating the crash. A formal investigation is now underway, though police have not released the identities of the accused, fueling further speculation and tension.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has seized on the event, demanding a central probe and alleging inadequacies in local law enforcement. The ruling TMC party has dismissed these allegations as baseless, attributing them to political opportunism. As investigations proceed, this tragedy has become a significant point of contention ahead of the elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)