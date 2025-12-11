TMC Strategizes for Voter Base Protection in West Bengal

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) in West Bengal is strategizing to protect its voter base with the end of the first phase of electoral roll revision. The draft rolls are set for publication next week as the second phase intensifies.

The party has launched a comprehensive three-pronged strategy involving early groundwork on identifying document-less voters, facilitating migrant workers' return for verification, and registering newly married women who have moved residences. This preparation involves cautious coordination at booth and block levels.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee recently announced the establishment of "May I Help You" camps across blocks to assist voters in obtaining the necessary documentation. TMC's efforts also include monitoring potential fake voter inclusions and challenging deletions, marking a crucial juncture in the electoral battle.

(With inputs from agencies.)