MLA Kage's Rallying Cry: Separate Statehood for North Karnataka

In a bold address to the Karnataka Legislative Assembly, Congress MLA Bharamgouda 'Raju' Kage reignited the call for separate statehood for North Karnataka.

Citing longstanding discrimination, Kage argued passionately for equal funding and holistic development for the region. He questioned why a Rs 16 crore allocation was granted to Kadur but denied to his own constituency, urging the government to rectify these imbalances.

Kage's plea received mixed reactions from the Assembly but highlighted a persistent issue. He vowed to continue his campaign for justice, stating that neglect of North Karnataka cannot continue. Past attempts by leaders like Umesh Katti underscore the deep-rooted nature of this demand.

(With inputs from agencies.)