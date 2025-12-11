Left Menu

Kyiv Unveils New Peace Plan with U.S.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy presented an updated peace plan to the U.S., featuring a 20-point framework focused on security guarantees and rebuilding Ukraine. Discussions include creating a 'free economic zone' in eastern Ukraine, with any territorial concessions subject to a public referendum.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy announced on Thursday that an updated peace plan has been presented to the U.S.

The comprehensive framework consists of a 20-point plan emphasizing security assurances and reconstruction efforts for war-torn Ukraine. Zelenskiy underscored the importance of these elements to driving peace in the region.

Discussions with the U.S. also touched upon the proposal of establishing a 'free economic zone' in Eastern Ukraine, contingent on the withdrawal of Kyiv's troops. Zelenskiy clarified that any decisions on territorial adjustments would require approval through a public referendum.

(With inputs from agencies.)

