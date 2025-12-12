Left Menu

Khaleda Zia's Health Crisis: Former Bangladesh PM on Ventilator Amid Severe Complications

Former Bangladesh Prime Minister Khaleda Zia's health has worsened, requiring ventilator support due to increased breathing difficulties. She remains under a comprehensive medical watch at Evercare Hospital with critical issues such as complete kidney failure and infective endocarditis, necessitating dialysis, blood transfusions, and specialized infection treatments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dhaka | Updated: 12-12-2025 01:02 IST | Created: 12-12-2025 01:02 IST
Khaleda Zia
  • Country:
  • Bangladesh

Former Bangladesh Prime Minister Khaleda Zia's health condition has significantly deteriorated, prompting her placement on ventilator support, according to medical sources.

The 80-year-old ex-premier, receiving treatment at Dhaka's Evercare Hospital, faces severe health challenges, including complete kidney failure and heart valve infection. Despite a scheduled London trip for advanced care, Zia remains under intensive medical supervision locally.

Doctors urge restraint in media speculation, emphasizing her critical state requires highly attentive care as she battles infections and organ dysfunction.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

