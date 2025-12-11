U.S. House Passes Landmark Defense Bill Amid Ongoing Global Tensions
The U.S. House of Representatives has passed the 2026 National Defense Authorization Act, a nearly $1 trillion legislation setting policies for the Pentagon. The bill includes funding for international security initiatives, pay raises for troops, and controversial culture-related measures, while also addressing global security threats from China and the Middle East.
The U.S. House of Representatives has approved the 2026 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), a significant legislative package worth nearly $1 trillion aimed at setting the Pentagon's direction for the coming year. This marks the 65th consecutive year Congress has used the NDAA to push through policies impacting global security.
In an effort to bolster global defense efforts, the act allocates $800 million for Ukraine over two years, supports Baltic security, and maintains U.S. troop presence in Europe. Additionally, the NDAA enhances measures against China, including investment screenings and restrictions on federal funds for Chinese biotech firms.
Military personnel will see a 4% pay increase, while additional provisions aim to address 'culture war' issues, including regulations on transgender participation in military sports. These moves come as part of a broader effort to balance military readiness with prevailing cultural and geopolitical concerns.
(With inputs from agencies.)
