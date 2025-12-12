Hong Kong High Court Set to Deliver Verdict on Jimmy Lai in Landmark National Security Trial

The verdict announcement for pro-democracy activist Jimmy Lai in his landmark national security trial will take place next Monday in Hong Kong's High Court. The trial, lasting 156 days since December 2023, has captured international focus and raised concerns from countries such as the U.S., criticizing it as politically driven.

Lai, a 78-year-old media mogul, has pleaded not guilty to charges of colluding with foreign forces and publishing seditious materials. His trial exemplifies China's robust national security law enforcement after the 2019 pro-democracy protests in Hong Kong. The U.S. and other nations have demanded Lai's release, stating the trial undermines civil liberties.

Despite international criticisms, Chinese and Hong Kong authorities maintain the fairness of Lai's trial. Accusations involve conspiring with others, including activist Andy Li and paralegal Chan Tsz-wah, to urge foreign intervention through sanctions against Hong Kong and China. Concerns for Lai's deteriorating health have also been highlighted.

