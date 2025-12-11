Power Talks: Shinde and Chavan Strategize for Maharashtra's Civic Polls

In a significant political development, Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and BJP state president Ravindra Chavan held a crucial meeting in Nagpur. The discussion, which focused on the forthcoming municipal corporation elections including those in Mumbai and Thane, took place at the 'Devgiri' bungalow.

The meeting aimed at considering the strategic prospects of a Shiv Sena-BJP alliance for the civic polls, was set against the backdrop of earlier discussions between Chavan and Union Home Minister Amit Shah on the state's political landscape. Both parties are key partners in the ruling Mahayuti alliance.

The civic polls, scheduled before January 31, could see a potential coalition between the Shiv Sena and the BJP, enhancing their political foothold across Maharashtra. The alliance's dynamics, involving key figures from both parties, are crucial for upcoming electoral strategies.

(With inputs from agencies.)