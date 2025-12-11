CCI Cracks Down on Anti-Competitive Practices in Maharashtra's Liquor Trade

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) has taken decisive action against three liquor trade associations in Maharashtra, directing them to halt anti-competitive practices.

The associations involved include the Maharashtra Wine Merchants' Association, Pune District Wine Merchants' Association, and Association of Progressive Liquor Vendors. The CCI found them guilty of violating competition rules by setting conditions on manufacturers, distributors, and sellers.

The practices under scrutiny included determining retail margins, launch schemes, and other commercial terms, which ought to be independently set by enterprises. The associations were also requiring no-objection certificates before new product launches, further breaching the Competition Act.

(With inputs from agencies.)