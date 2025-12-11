Left Menu

CCI Cracks Down on Anti-Competitive Practices in Maharashtra's Liquor Trade

The Competition Commission of India has ordered three liquor trade associations in Maharashtra to stop anti-competitive practices. These associations had set conditions on manufacturers, distributors, and sellers that violated competition rules. The CCI found these practices involved pricing, margins, and mandatory product launch requirements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-12-2025 20:44 IST | Created: 11-12-2025 20:44 IST
CCI Cracks Down on Anti-Competitive Practices in Maharashtra's Liquor Trade
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) has taken decisive action against three liquor trade associations in Maharashtra, directing them to halt anti-competitive practices.

The associations involved include the Maharashtra Wine Merchants' Association, Pune District Wine Merchants' Association, and Association of Progressive Liquor Vendors. The CCI found them guilty of violating competition rules by setting conditions on manufacturers, distributors, and sellers.

The practices under scrutiny included determining retail margins, launch schemes, and other commercial terms, which ought to be independently set by enterprises. The associations were also requiring no-objection certificates before new product launches, further breaching the Competition Act.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pawan Kalyan Calls for Hindu Unity Against Targeted Attacks

Pawan Kalyan Calls for Hindu Unity Against Targeted Attacks

 India
2
EU's Bold Move: Freezing Russian Assets for Ukraine Aid

EU's Bold Move: Freezing Russian Assets for Ukraine Aid

 Russia
3
Mitch Hay's Stellar Debut Boosts New Zealand's Lead Over West Indies

Mitch Hay's Stellar Debut Boosts New Zealand's Lead Over West Indies

 United States
4
India's Pragmatic Approach: Re-engaging with Afghanistan

India's Pragmatic Approach: Re-engaging with Afghanistan

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can help combat trillions in global money laundering losses

AI and big data boost crisis response efficiency, yet adoption remains uneven worldwide

AI models struggling to keep pace with exploding medical data volumes

Systemic barriers blocking technology adoption in primary sector

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025