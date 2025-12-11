Left Menu

Tragic Loss: Deputy Sarpanch's Fatal Accident in Maharashtra

Balasaheb Shinde, the deputy sarpanch of Takali Deshmukh village, was killed in a road accident after a speeding truck hit his motorcycle. The incident occurred on the Parli-Dawutpur road. Shinde was praised for his developmental work in the village and is survived by his family.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beed | Updated: 11-12-2025 21:20 IST | Created: 11-12-2025 21:20 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic incident, Balasaheb Shinde, the deputy sarpanch of Takali Deshmukh village in Maharashtra's Beed district, succumbed to a fatal accident involving a speeding truck. The accident took place on Thursday evening when a truck laden with fly ash collided with Shinde's motorcycle on the Parli-Dawutpur road.

According to police reports, the 52-year-old had stopped his motorcycle by the roadside after completing tasks at a local school. Sadly, a fast-approaching truck struck him from behind, causing Shinde to be thrown off his vehicle and resulting in his immediate death.

Shinde had previously served as the sarpanch and was known for driving several development initiatives in his village. The police are currently investigating the circumstances surrounding the accident. Shinde leaves behind his wife, a son, and a daughter.

(With inputs from agencies.)

