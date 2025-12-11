Tragic Loss: Deputy Sarpanch's Fatal Accident in Maharashtra

In a tragic incident, Balasaheb Shinde, the deputy sarpanch of Takali Deshmukh village in Maharashtra's Beed district, succumbed to a fatal accident involving a speeding truck. The accident took place on Thursday evening when a truck laden with fly ash collided with Shinde's motorcycle on the Parli-Dawutpur road.

According to police reports, the 52-year-old had stopped his motorcycle by the roadside after completing tasks at a local school. Sadly, a fast-approaching truck struck him from behind, causing Shinde to be thrown off his vehicle and resulting in his immediate death.

Shinde had previously served as the sarpanch and was known for driving several development initiatives in his village. The police are currently investigating the circumstances surrounding the accident. Shinde leaves behind his wife, a son, and a daughter.

