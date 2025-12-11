Left Menu

BJP-Led Alliance Legislators to Honor RSS Founder at Memorial Visit

This visit coincides with the ongoing winter legislative session.

Legislators from the ruling BJP-led alliance in Maharashtra are set to pay their respects at the memorial for RSS founder K B Hedgewar. The visit, scheduled for Sunday, aligns with the ongoing legislative winter session in the city.

Sources revealed that the prominent leaders are expected to gather at the Dr Hedgewar Smruti Mandir situated in Reshimbag. Historically, significant political figures including Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy CM Eknath Shinde have marked their presence at this site.

Last year, the gathering included a mix of BJP and Shiv Sena legislators. However, Deputy Chief Minister and NCP head Ajit Pawar was notably absent from the visit, adding a layer of intrigue to the political landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

