Congress Rallies in Rajasthan Against BJP's Alleged 'Vote Theft'

Senior Congress leaders convened in Rajasthan to review preparations for a major rally in Delhi against the BJP's alleged vote theft. The 'Vote Chor, Gaddi Chhod' rally, set for December 14, aims to mobilize extensive participation from Rajasthan, emphasizing the issue's national significance and alleged democratic threats.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 11-12-2025 22:08 IST | Created: 11-12-2025 22:08 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Senior Congress officials gathered in Rajasthan for a strategic review of preparations for the party's upcoming rally against the BJP over alleged vote theft. Set for December 14 in Delhi, the 'Vote Chor, Gaddi Chhod' rally is expected to see substantial participation from party supporters across the state.

The meeting, held at the Rajasthan Congress 'War Room,' included notable figures such as AICC general secretary K C Venugopal and state PCC chief Govind Singh Dotasra. They discussed logistics, displaying a strong commitment to a high turnout from all 200 Assembly constituencies.

Venugopal criticized the BJP for attempting to undermine democratic practices, highlighting the removal of the CJI from the committee selecting the Chief Election Commissioner as an example. He urged party members to overcome expected obstacles, underscoring the rally's national implication.

(With inputs from agencies.)

