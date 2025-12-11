Congress Rallies in Rajasthan Against BJP's Alleged 'Vote Theft'

Senior Congress officials gathered in Rajasthan for a strategic review of preparations for the party's upcoming rally against the BJP over alleged vote theft. Set for December 14 in Delhi, the 'Vote Chor, Gaddi Chhod' rally is expected to see substantial participation from party supporters across the state.

The meeting, held at the Rajasthan Congress 'War Room,' included notable figures such as AICC general secretary K C Venugopal and state PCC chief Govind Singh Dotasra. They discussed logistics, displaying a strong commitment to a high turnout from all 200 Assembly constituencies.

Venugopal criticized the BJP for attempting to undermine democratic practices, highlighting the removal of the CJI from the committee selecting the Chief Election Commissioner as an example. He urged party members to overcome expected obstacles, underscoring the rally's national implication.

