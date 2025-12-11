Left Menu

Kejriwal Blames BJP for Goa Nightclub Fire Tragedy Amid Political Tensions

Arvind Kejriwal criticized the BJP for corruption following the Goa nightclub fire that killed 25. Goa's CM Pramod Sawant pledged strict action against the accused. The Luthra brothers, key suspects, were detained in Thailand. Kejriwal urged voters to choose AAP in upcoming elections as an alternative to BJP.

AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  Country:
  India

The Aam Aadmi Party's National Convenor, Arvind Kejriwal, launched a fierce critique of the BJP government after the tragic nightclub fire in Goa's Birch Hotel, which resulted in 25 deaths. Kejriwal accused the BJP of longstanding corruption and urged voters to support AAP in the upcoming Zilla Panchayat elections.

In response to the tragedy, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant emphasized the government's commitment to justice. He confirmed the arrest of six individuals, including one club owner in Delhi, and announced further actions against those implicated, such as the Luthra brothers, who were detained in Thailand and are expected to be deported soon.

As investigations continue at a rapid pace, authorities have taken steps like passport cancellations and collaborative efforts with central agencies to ensure the accused are brought to justice. The nightclub fire has intensified the political discourse in Goa, with AAP positioning itself as a viable alternative to the BJP's long-standing rule.

(With inputs from agencies.)

