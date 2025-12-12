Left Menu

Tragic Accident: 2-Year-Old Struck by School Vehicle

A 2-year-old girl named Budhiya Paswan tragically died after being hit by a private school vehicle near Narayangarh. The driver, Rajesh Yadav, has been arrested following a complaint by the girl's father. Police have seized the vehicle and initiated an investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ballia(Up) | Updated: 12-12-2025 15:23 IST | Created: 12-12-2025 15:23 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic incident unfolded on Friday morning when a 2-year-old girl, Budhiya Paswan, was fatally struck by a private school's four-wheeler near Narayangarh village, according to local police reports.

The unfortunate accident took place shortly after the child was hit, with police seizing the vehicle immediately upon arrival. The child's body has been dispatched for a post-mortem examination to further the investigation.

Rajesh Bahadur Singh, Revati Police Station's House Officer, confirmed that Rajesh Yadav, the vehicle's driver, has been taken into custody following a formal complaint lodged by Aalha Paswan, the girl's father. A case has been officially registered as the inquiry continues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

