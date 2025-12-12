Left Menu

Major Drop in Stubble Burning Leads to Cleaner Air in Delhi-NCR

A marked reduction in stubble burning in Punjab and Haryana has led to improved air quality in Delhi-NCR. This significant decline is attributed to government efforts, increased farmer awareness, and innovative waste-to-energy initiatives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 12-12-2025 15:23 IST | Created: 12-12-2025 15:23 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a positive turn of events, Punjab and Haryana have witnessed a substantial reduction in cases of stubble burning, significantly enhancing air quality in the Delhi-NCR area. This comes after data from the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) reported a 93% decrease in Punjab and a 91% decline in Haryana this year.

The Consortium for Research on Agroecosystem Monitoring and Modeling from Space (CREAMS) confirmed this trend through satellite imagery, showing a 57% reduction in paddy straw burning. In Punjab districts like Sangrur, Ferozepur, and Muktsar have shown substantial improvements.

Improved government policies, new farming techniques, and waste-to-energy projects that convert crop residue into renewable energy, instead of burning, account for this progress. Enhanced awareness among farmers has resulted in fewer farm fires and better air conditions, with increased days of AQI below 200 in Delhi-NCR.

(With inputs from agencies.)

