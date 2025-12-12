Jharkhand Madua Kranti: A New Era for Millet Farming

The state of Jharkhand is set to witness a farming revolution with the rebranding of the Millet Mission. Agriculture Minister Shilpi Neha Tirkey announced, during a program in Ranchi, that the initiative will now be called 'Jharkhand Madua Kranti.'

In a significant move, Minister Tirkey ensured the transfer of Rs 15.63 crore to the bank accounts of 32,911 farmers via direct benefit transfer. Each farmer receives an incentive of Rs 3,000 per acre for cultivating madua, marking a substantial financial support to strengthen this agricultural push.

The Ministry has earmarked the districts of Gumla, Simdega, and Khunti for madua procurement akin to paddy, endeavoring to extend the benefits to more farmers and emphasize the understanding and growth of locally relevant crops.

(With inputs from agencies.)