Chhattisgarh Congress to Boycott Assembly's First Winter Session Day Over 'Vision-2047'

The Congress party in Chhattisgarh has announced its boycott of the first day of the winter legislative assembly session on December 14. This action comes as a protest against the scheduled discussion on the 'Chhattisgarh Vision-2047' which the party claims is misleading and serves industrialists' interests.

Congress Legislative Party leader Charan Das Mahant criticized the state government for ignoring the pressing realities faced by the common people. He alleged the agenda lacks substance and neglects crucial issues like food security, paddy procurement mismanagement, and environmental degradation in areas like Hasdeo and Bastar.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai dismissed the boycott as a personal matter of the Congress, suggesting the opposition is dealing with frustration and a lack of real issues. The boycott happens to coincide with the Congress's 'Vote Chor Gaddi Chhod' rally in Delhi on the same day.

(With inputs from agencies.)