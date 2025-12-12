Left Menu

Chhattisgarh Congress to Boycott Assembly's First Winter Session Day Over 'Vision-2047'

The Chhattisgarh Congress has decided to boycott the first day of the winter assembly session, scheduled for December 14, to protest against the 'Chhattisgarh Vision-2047' agenda. They argue it's misleading and doesn't address pressing issues like food security, deteriorating law and order, and forest conservation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Raipur | Updated: 12-12-2025 23:37 IST | Created: 12-12-2025 23:37 IST
Chhattisgarh Congress to Boycott Assembly's First Winter Session Day Over 'Vision-2047'
boycott
  • Country:
  • India

The Congress party in Chhattisgarh has announced its boycott of the first day of the winter legislative assembly session on December 14. This action comes as a protest against the scheduled discussion on the 'Chhattisgarh Vision-2047' which the party claims is misleading and serves industrialists' interests.

Congress Legislative Party leader Charan Das Mahant criticized the state government for ignoring the pressing realities faced by the common people. He alleged the agenda lacks substance and neglects crucial issues like food security, paddy procurement mismanagement, and environmental degradation in areas like Hasdeo and Bastar.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai dismissed the boycott as a personal matter of the Congress, suggesting the opposition is dealing with frustration and a lack of real issues. The boycott happens to coincide with the Congress's 'Vote Chor Gaddi Chhod' rally in Delhi on the same day.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Honorary Ranks and Houseboat Ventures: Delhi's Bold Moves

Honorary Ranks and Houseboat Ventures: Delhi's Bold Moves

 India
2
WHO Launches New Guide to Improve Suicide Death Registration and Prevention

WHO Launches New Guide to Improve Suicide Death Registration and Prevention

 Global
3
Congress Slams Madhya Pradesh Government: Economic Mismanagement and Unfulfilled Promises

Congress Slams Madhya Pradesh Government: Economic Mismanagement and Unfulfi...

 India
4
Political Shuffle: Gilgit Baltistan's Upcoming Elections

Political Shuffle: Gilgit Baltistan's Upcoming Elections

 Pakistan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI lacks clinical readiness despite strong performance claims

How big tech is influencing future of AI regulation worldwide

Why current traffic laws cannot handle autonomous vehicle crashes

AI microlearning proven to improve grades, accessibility and retention in higher education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025