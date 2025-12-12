Thailand and Cambodia Agree to Ceasefire, Boost Trade with U.S.
Thailand and Cambodia have agreed to cease all shooting, as announced by U.S. President Donald Trump. The countries are committed to peace and expanding trade with the United States, as stated on Trump's Truth Social platform.
In a significant diplomatic development, U.S. President Donald Trump announced that Thailand and Cambodia have agreed to a ceasefire. The cessation of hostilities is set to take effect on Friday.
According to Trump's statement on Truth Social, both Southeast Asian nations are committed to peace and are looking forward to strengthening trade ties with the United States.
This move marks a positive turn in regional relations, potentially boosting economic interactions and stability across borders.
(With inputs from agencies.)
