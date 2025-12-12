Left Menu

Thailand and Cambodia Agree to Ceasefire, Boost Trade with U.S.

Thailand and Cambodia have agreed to cease all shooting, as announced by U.S. President Donald Trump. The countries are committed to peace and expanding trade with the United States, as stated on Trump's Truth Social platform.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 12-12-2025 23:13 IST | Created: 12-12-2025 23:13 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

In a significant diplomatic development, U.S. President Donald Trump announced that Thailand and Cambodia have agreed to a ceasefire. The cessation of hostilities is set to take effect on Friday.

According to Trump's statement on Truth Social, both Southeast Asian nations are committed to peace and are looking forward to strengthening trade ties with the United States.

This move marks a positive turn in regional relations, potentially boosting economic interactions and stability across borders.

(With inputs from agencies.)

