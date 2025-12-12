Left Menu

New Amendments to Maharashtra's Agricultural Marketing Law: A Step Towards Fair Trade

The Maharashtra Legislative Assembly approved changes to the Agricultural Produce Marketing Act to support the e-NAM scheme, creating a national market platform for fair farmer prices. The amendments aim to align agriculture and marketing efforts, address small market roles, and ensure clearly defined grievance redressal mechanisms.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nagpur | Updated: 12-12-2025 21:43 IST | Created: 12-12-2025 21:43 IST
New Amendments to Maharashtra's Agricultural Marketing Law: A Step Towards Fair Trade
  • Country:
  • India

The Maharashtra Legislative Assembly on Friday passed significant amendments to the Agricultural Produce Marketing Act of 1963. These changes are designed to effectively implement the 'e-NAM' scheme, establishing a national platform to guarantee fair prices for farmers.

During extensive discussions, legislators emphasized the need for the agriculture and marketing departments to collaborate, ensuring that the legislative updates remain practical and effective. Independent legislator Sharad Sonawane pointed out that the existing direct marketing law has become outdated, cautioning against the new amendments facing similar challenges.

Additionally, concerns were raised about the role of small market committees within the proposed national framework, as well as ensuring clear redressal processes for farmers facing trading discrepancies. The bill, which also proposes increasing farmer representation on the national committee, was later approved by the Legislative Council.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Honorary Ranks and Houseboat Ventures: Delhi's Bold Moves

Honorary Ranks and Houseboat Ventures: Delhi's Bold Moves

 India
2
WHO Launches New Guide to Improve Suicide Death Registration and Prevention

WHO Launches New Guide to Improve Suicide Death Registration and Prevention

 Global
3
Congress Slams Madhya Pradesh Government: Economic Mismanagement and Unfulfilled Promises

Congress Slams Madhya Pradesh Government: Economic Mismanagement and Unfulfi...

 India
4
Political Shuffle: Gilgit Baltistan's Upcoming Elections

Political Shuffle: Gilgit Baltistan's Upcoming Elections

 Pakistan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI lacks clinical readiness despite strong performance claims

How big tech is influencing future of AI regulation worldwide

Why current traffic laws cannot handle autonomous vehicle crashes

AI microlearning proven to improve grades, accessibility and retention in higher education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025