New Amendments to Maharashtra's Agricultural Marketing Law: A Step Towards Fair Trade

The Maharashtra Legislative Assembly on Friday passed significant amendments to the Agricultural Produce Marketing Act of 1963. These changes are designed to effectively implement the 'e-NAM' scheme, establishing a national platform to guarantee fair prices for farmers.

During extensive discussions, legislators emphasized the need for the agriculture and marketing departments to collaborate, ensuring that the legislative updates remain practical and effective. Independent legislator Sharad Sonawane pointed out that the existing direct marketing law has become outdated, cautioning against the new amendments facing similar challenges.

Additionally, concerns were raised about the role of small market committees within the proposed national framework, as well as ensuring clear redressal processes for farmers facing trading discrepancies. The bill, which also proposes increasing farmer representation on the national committee, was later approved by the Legislative Council.

(With inputs from agencies.)