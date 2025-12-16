Mamata Banerjee Steps In as Sports Minister Amid Kolkata Stadium Chaos

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has taken charge of the state's sports ministry following the resignation of Aroop Biswas, who stepped down amid an investigation into the disarray during Lionel Messi's visit to a Kolkata stadium. Banerjee announced she would oversee the department until the inquiry's completion.

According to an official statement, the decision to accept Biswas' resignation was in line with ensuring an impartial probe into the December 13, 2025 incident at the Vivekananda Yuva Bharati Krirangan stadium. His resignation followed the chaos during Messi's much-publicized GOAT India Tour in Kolkata.

The state has constituted a Special Investigation Team with seasoned IPS officers to delve into the events. The Director General of Police was also asked to explain the apparent mismanagement and lack of coordination with event stakeholders, which contributed to the event's disruption.

Messi's appearance, which was intended as a celebration of the football legend, turned chaotic with VIPs and politicians allegedly blocking fan views, prompting anger that led to vandalism. Fans criticized the poor event management, expressing disappointment at their limited interaction with the star they came to see.

After his Kolkata stop, Messi continued his tour, visiting an animal sanctuary in Vantara and concluding his trip in Jamnagar after stops in Hyderabad, Mumbai, and Delhi.

