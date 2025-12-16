Left Menu

Europe Fortifies Skies Against Drone Threats

European Union countries, led by Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk, are prioritizing the development of defenses against drones. In a meeting of NATO's eastern flank leaders, Tusk announced significant investments into anti-drone measures, describing the initiative as an 'anti-drone wall' involving billions in expenditure.

The European Union is gearing up to bolster its defenses against the escalating threat posed by drones, as announced by Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk on Tuesday. This development follows a strategic meeting of NATO's eastern flank leaders, held in Finland.

Addressing reporters, Tusk highlighted the urgency of the situation and revealed ongoing efforts to construct an 'anti-drone wall.' This ambitious initiative will require substantial financial commitment, with billions earmarked for the project.

The EU's move underscores a growing focus on aerial security, reflecting broader geopolitical tensions and a commitment to safeguarding the region's airspace from potential threats.

(With inputs from agencies.)

