BJP Criticizes Himachal Congress' Drug Campaign

The BJP critiques Himachal Pradesh's Congress government for allegedly targeting minor offenders in its drug abuse campaign and sparing major drug dealers. BJP spokesperson Sandeepani Bhardwaj accuses Congress leaders of protecting drug trade and rebukes a politically charged Facebook post by a government department.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 17-12-2025 00:29 IST | Created: 17-12-2025 00:29 IST
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has launched an attack on the Congress government in Himachal Pradesh, led by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, accusing it of focusing on small-time offenders in its campaign against drug abuse, particularly chitta (adulterated heroin), while sparing major drug dealers.

In a Tuesday statement, BJP state spokesperson Sandeepani Bhardwaj claimed that the Congress party is not genuinely combating drug abuse but instead attempting to enhance its image through performative actions and empty gestures.

Bhardwaj further alleged that certain Congress leaders are allegedly involved in supporting the drug trade. He also criticized a contentious post on the official Facebook page of the state's Department of Information and Public Relations, calling it inappropriate for launching a political attack on the BJP through social media.

Latest News

