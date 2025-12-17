Left Menu

Trump to Interview Waller for Fed Chair

U.S. President Donald Trump plans to interview Federal Reserve governor Christopher Waller for the position of Fed chair on Wednesday. The information was reported by The Wall Street Journal, though Reuters hasn't yet confirmed this report.

Christopher Waller

On Wednesday, U.S. President Donald Trump will conduct an interview with Federal Reserve governor Christopher Waller for the position of Fed chair. This development was reported by The Wall Street Journal, which cited sources familiar with the matter.

While the details have circulated in media circles, Reuters announced that it could not immediately verify the report's claims.

The interview signifies a crucial move by the Trump administration as it looks to influence the central bank's future direction by possibly appointing Waller.

(With inputs from agencies.)

