Trump's Blockade Brings New Tensions to Venezuela

U.S. President Donald Trump has announced a total blockade of sanctioned oil tankers entering and leaving Venezuela, labeling its government as a foreign terrorist organization. This follows recent military actions and marks an escalation in the U.S.'s pressure campaign against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro.

Updated: 17-12-2025 05:48 IST | Created: 17-12-2025 05:48 IST
President Donald Trump has escalated U.S. actions against Venezuela by ordering a blockade on all sanctioned oil tankers in and out of the country. This move effectively labels Venezuela's rulers as a foreign terrorist organization.

The announcement follows a U.S. seizure of a sanctioned oil tanker off Venezuela's coast, seen as part of an ongoing pressure campaign on Nicolas Maduro's government. Increased military presence in the region has already led to numerous strikes, resulting in at least 90 casualties.

Trump's latest strategy could increase geopolitical tensions, adding more complexity to the already fraught U.S.-Venezuela relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

