Trump's Blockade Brings New Tensions to Venezuela

President Donald Trump has escalated U.S. actions against Venezuela by ordering a blockade on all sanctioned oil tankers in and out of the country. This move effectively labels Venezuela's rulers as a foreign terrorist organization.

The announcement follows a U.S. seizure of a sanctioned oil tanker off Venezuela's coast, seen as part of an ongoing pressure campaign on Nicolas Maduro's government. Increased military presence in the region has already led to numerous strikes, resulting in at least 90 casualties.

Trump's latest strategy could increase geopolitical tensions, adding more complexity to the already fraught U.S.-Venezuela relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)