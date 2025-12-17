India's Nuclear Energy Future: SHANTI Bill Moves Forward Amidst Heated Debate

In a fervent parliamentary debate, Minister of State for Science and Technology and Atomic Energy, Jitendra Singh, defended the newly introduced Sustainable Harnessing and Advancement of Nuclear Energy for Transforming India Bill, 2025, or SHANTI. Opposition MPs questioned the need for new legislation, suggesting that contradictory statements clouded the discourse.

Singh emphasized that many provisions in the SHANTI Bill remain consistent with prior laws. Justifying the introduction of a new bill, he argued that it accommodates contemporary issues, maintaining necessary former provisions while integrating modern regulatory requirements. This strategy, said Singh, supports the goal of making India a global energy player, aiming for 100 gigawatts of nuclear capacity by 2047.

The SHANTI Bill, Singh remarked, includes environmental and economic damages in its loss definitions, addressing concerns over ecological impacts and absence of insurance on commercial reactors. He highlighted the expansion of regulatory scopes to nuclear medicine, citing advancements like a new treatment for acute lymphoblastic leukemia in children.