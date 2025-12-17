Parliamentary Excellence Shines at Lokmat Awards 2025

The Lokmat Parliamentary Awards 2025 witnessed an array of legislative stars being honored for their contributions in the field of Indian politics.

Debutant Iqra Choudhary of the Samajwadi Party and veteran T R Baalu of DMK were among the celebrated awardees, marking notable achievements in their respective categories.

The event, attended by former figures from the judicial and electoral sectors, served as a confluence of political and cultural prowess.

(With inputs from agencies.)